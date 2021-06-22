'Momos, Butter Tea, Long Trek' Will Be On Milind Soman's Ladakh Itinerary (Whenever He Goes)

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman is a man of many talents. In addition to a three-decade-long career in modelling and a successful stint in acting, he is one of the most popular fitness icons in the country. And though we get to see glimpses of his varied interests, his social media followers were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday when they caught a peek into the traveller in Milind Soman. The actor shared a lovely selfie from one of his trips to Ladakh and penned a note in appreciation of the place and its people.

Sharing an image with the hills in the background, he wrote, "Missing the high hills of Ladakh, one of my most favourite places on earth! Things seem to be opening up, maybe travel soon? This will definitely be one of the first places I go." Explaining what he loved about Ladakh, he further wrote, "Momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains and the beautiful smiles of the Ladakhi people!"

Take a look at the photo here:

The 55-year-old, who is known for his fitness levels, recently spoke about the importance of Yoga and physical exercise. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, he wrote in a detailed note, " Happy international yoga day ! Mind, body and spirit work together to bring out the best in you. Stand before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump, jump before you stand on your head! And remember to do it all. Step by step, learn all things like a child, mind open, body gradually prepared."

The photo that Milind shared was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar, who wrote in the comments," Trust the process."

In another recent post, he spoke about how consistency was key to remaining fit and that it was important to set aside some time every day to listen to one's body. In a post, he wrote, "Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need."

Milind Soman captured the attention of the country when he made an appearance in the music video Made In India in 1995. Since then, he has appeared in several movies such as Chef and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the webs series Paurashpur.