The Flash Trailer: 'I'm Batman,' Says Michael Keaton - And The Internet Goes Wild

Michael Keaton seems to be single-handedly saving the controversial Flash movie, the first trailer of which has been released. The Flash stars troubled actor Ezra Miller as Barry Allen – in fact, as two versions of him – and there social media is echoing the general outrage that Warner Bros is continuing with the film despite Ezra's many arrests and legal issues. That apart, Michael Keaton is back as Batman and the Internet is absolutely here for it. The first trailer of The Flash shows Barry Allen having managed to travel through time and then becoming trapped in a universe where several realities intersect. Barry meets a version of himself and, with supervillain General Zod (Michael Shannon reprising is role) as this timeline's big bad, the Barrys have to recruit Batman for help.

Turns out, it's the Batman from the Tim Burton's 90s films – Batman and Batman Returns, made iconic by Michael Keaton. Ben Affleck also appears as Bruce Wayne from Barry's original timeline - it's all very meta. The thrills, however, are in the "I'm Batman" line, spoken by the OG Caped Crusader of the big screen.

Actor Josh Gad sums it up:

Imagine going back to 1989 when Batman and Last Crusade are in theaters & your younger self asks what are you all excited about in 2023 & answering Michael Keaton playing Batman and Harrison Ford playing Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/zKlSUNWQ1s — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 13, 2023

The Internet has some very real feels:

excited for the cut of The Flash film which is just all Michael Keaton's scenes as Batman pic.twitter.com/mZEHVikQ7p — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 13, 2023

Honestly very impressed by them bringing in Michael Keaton to be Bats again without it being *too* nostalgia-baity. Seems like he actually gets to be a character in line with Thomas W from FLASHPOINT, and the killer visual style actually lets him move around. I'm so with it. — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) February 13, 2023

It's good to have Michael Keaton back pic.twitter.com/nbALR9Et2E — Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) February 13, 2023

I don't care about the Flash but my inner child has not stopped shouting since watching that trailer. The only Batman I'll ever acknowledge is back! Michael Keaton wearing the suit, saying THE line. More…more of that. #batman#TheFlashMovie — Morten Schoubye🇩🇰📚🤺 (@morten_schoubye) February 13, 2023

There's also no glossing over the fact that Ezra Miller's presence in the film is problematic.

I'm sorry, I would love DC cinematic universe to be actually good because i love the characters, but having Michael Keaton and making this movie your "reset button" still doesn't excuse releasing a movie with ezra on it? https://t.co/Q0hEzKjuZm — charls 🦊 (@desperatesmirks) February 13, 2023

Watch the trailer of The Flash here:

Michael Keaton's resurrection as Batman is a sadly delayed one – he was to have reprised the role that made him an icon in the unreleased Batgirl film, which would have opened last year had it not been shelved by the studio (much to the dismay of fans). Michael Keaton had a cameo as Vulture – the villain he plays in the Spider-Man films – in Morbius, which released last year.

Ezra Miller, who has played The Flash in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League (as well its Zack Snyder cut), is battling multiple accusations of harassment, misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. They are also accused of grooming an 18-year-old Native American and faced a burglary charge which has since been dropped.

The Flash, which also stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, is expected to hit screens this June.