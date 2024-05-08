The Day Sonakshi Sinha Became Heeramandi's 'Unabashed, Unapologetic, Self Obsessed' Fareedan. Read Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha, who is garnering praise for her portrayal of Fareedan and Rehana in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi, on Wednesday, shared another set photos from her look test for the series. The pictures happen to be for Fareedan's character, a courtesan who is determined to avenge the death of her mother Rehana. This comes a few hours after Sonakshi shared her look test for the character of Rehana. Sharing a bunch of lovely photos, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "The day i became Fareedan. Fareedan ke aane se rishte nahi… kahaniyaa banti hai! Yeh hai Fareedan ke look test ki kahaani… i thought i was going to have long flowy locks that would sway in slowmotion everytime i entered the frame, like every Bhansali heroine.. instead Sanjay sir said isko curly bob cut de do… fareedan is ahead of her time, a modern figure in every way in the world of heeramandi. Unabashed, unapologetic, self obsessed and completely her own person. This was the day i became her."

Check out the post here:

While sharing the look test pictures for the character Rehana, Sonakshi wrote in an earlier post, ""Rehana aapa. Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all... Rehana. Since I was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different... So I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than Fareedan's and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles... green lenses too." She signed off the post with these words, "Full props to my amazing glam team."

This is the post we are talking about:

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad.