After Pneumonia Diagnosis, Saira Banu Shares Health Update: "The Clots Have Dissolved"

Veteran actor Saira Banu, who made headlines after being diagnosed with pneumonia and experiencing clots in her calves, has shared a positive health update. The 80-year-old legend revealed that the clots have dissolved and her condition has significantly improved. She also stated that her focus moving forward will be on regaining fitness and undergoing physiotherapy. "I have improved a lot. The clots have dissolved. I have to get myself fitter and into physiotherapy. I am recuperating very well, and I am fine now," Saira Banu told India Today Digital.

Saira Banu faced serious health challenges earlier this year, including mobility issues. The star's PR team has now confirmed that her health has improved significantly, and she is steadily recovering. "She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better," stated Saira Banu's PR team.

Meanwhile, Saira Banu returned to the big screen in September with the re-release of her iconic film Padosan. Directed by Jyoti Swarup and Jyoti Sarup, the film is celebrated for its timeless storyline and unforgettable performances. To mark the occasion, Saira Banu shared a post on Instagram and expressed her love for the film, which is “incredibly close” to her heart.

The veteran actress wrote, "I was thrilled to know that Padosan, a film incredibly close to my heart, is being re-released in theatres. This movie is not only dearest to me but a cherished piece of cinematic history that I believe the new generation should experience. It's a brilliant showcase of exceptional artists brought to life by Dutt Saab, Mehmood Bhai, Kishore Ji, and many more."

Saira Banu added, “The film's cast, including the unforgettable Dutt Saab, who humorously questioned the departure from his usual glamorous roles, and the amazing Kishore Ji, made the experience truly memorable. The on-set laughter and camaraderie were so intense that at times, we had to pause filming because I couldn't stop laughing."

Saira Banu is known for her work in films such as Junglee, Shaadi, Hera Pheri, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Zameer, to name a few.