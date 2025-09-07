<i>The Bengal Files</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Shows Growth

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release, The Bengal Files, despite creating buzz ahead of its release, has not managed to draw audiences and is facing a weak run at the box office.

What's Happening

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the political thriller collected Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and added Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2.

This takes its total two-day collection to Rs 3.79 crore.

On its second day, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.91%, with morning shows at 15.11%, afternoon shows at 29.20%, evening shows at 35.08%, and night shows reaching 40.23%.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur. The Bengal Files released on September 5.

Background

The Bengal Files has underperformed even compared to other recent releases.

Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, earned Rs 2.45 crore on its first day, while Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar opened to Rs 2.75 crore.

The film is also facing stiff competition from other big releases across languages. Hollywood's horror sequel The Conjuring: Last Rites collected approximately Rs 18 crore on its opening day, while Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 brought in around Rs 12 crore.

The Malayalam blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has dominated the domestic box office with a staggering Rs 62.45 crore so far.

The film's launch has reportedly faced resistance, especially in West Bengal, where director Vivek Agnihotri has alleged that theatre owners were pressured not to screen the film.