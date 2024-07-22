Actor-Director Tharun Sudhir To Marry Actress Sonal Monteiro In August

Image Instagrammed by Sonal Monteiro. (courtesy: SonalMonteiro)

Kannada actor-director Tharun Sudhir is all set to marry actress Sonal Monteiro on August 11. Tharun confirmed the news by posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The clip captures the couple in a cinematic setting—an empty film theatre—where they are seen sharing a romantic moment in matching black outfits. They also change into stunning golden ethnic attire for another segment in the video. In his caption, Tharun wrote, “Tharun here, directing my greatest love story yet, with my leading lady, Sonal.” He also added a Kannada text that roughly translates to, “May your blessings be upon the auspicious beginning of our story.” The wedding date? Tharun wrote, “11.08.2024.”

Sonal Monteiro also shared the same video on Instagram. The note attached to the clip read, “Sonal here, starring in my greatest love story yet, with my gentleman, Tharun.”

According to a Times Now report, Tharun Sudhir and Sonal Monteiro's wedding will take place in Bengaluru. The grand reception will be hosted on August 10, a day before their wedding.

The report added that Tharun Sudhir recently met his friend, actor Darshan Srinivas in jail. "Darshan sir is in good spirits and recovering well. He insisted that the wedding date remains unchanged…I don't know if he will get special permission to attend. However, I am hopeful that he will be released before the wedding. Invitations could not be handed over now due to jail restrictions, but I sought his blessings," Tharun was quoted as saying.

Tharun Sudhir and Sonal Monteiro met on the sets of Roberrt. The 2021 Kannada film was directed by Tharun Sudhir. In the movie, Sonal played the role of Thanu. Roberrt was headlined by Darshan Thoogudeepa and Asha Bhat.

In terms of work, Tharun Sudhir last directed Kaatera. On the other hand, Sonal Monteiro is expected to be seen in Budhivanta 2 and Margaret Lover of Ramachari.