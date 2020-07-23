Thappad Actor Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Anuja Joshi. See Pic

Ankur Rathee shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ankurratheeofficial )

Highlights Ankur Rathee shared the big news on social media on Wednesday

"Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me," commented Anuja Joshi on his post

Ankur's friends from industry also wished the couple in comments section

Actor Ankur Rathee, who is best-known for his performance in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actress Anuja Joshi, on July 19. The actor announced the big news on social media on Wednesday. He shared a picture of himself proposing to Anuja Joshi at a dreamy location and captioned his post: "July 19, 2020" with a ring emoji. Needless to say, their spectacular proposal photograph is winning the Internet. Reacting to Ankur Rathee's post, Anuja Joshi left this adorable comment: "Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me." Cute, isn't it? Check out the post here:

And here's what Anuja Joshi commented:

Screenshot of Anuja Josi's comment on Ankur Rathee's post.

Ankur Rathee's friend and colleagues from the film industry also dropped congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section. Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who worked with Ankur in web-series Four More Shots Please!, wrote: "Omg! Congratulations you guys!" while Sayani Gupta, who also starred in the series, commented: "Oh wow! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all!"

Screenshots of Maanvi and Sayani's comment on Ankur's post.

Actors such as Nidhi Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Akshay Oberoi, Avika Gor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Anchal Singh and Apeksha Porwal also wished the couple in the comments section.

On Thursday, Ankur Rathee shared a new photograph of himself and Anuja, in which the duo can be seen sitting together for a meal, holding hands. The ring on Anuja's hand looks stunning. Take a look:

Ankur Rathee's Instagram is filled with loved-up posts for his girlfriend. A couple of days ago, he posted a picture of himself and Anuja Joshi and wrote a lengthy note about how they made their long-distance relationship work. His post will give you major couple goals. Check it out here:

Other than Four More Shots Please! and Thappad, Ankur Rathee has also featured in Zoya Akhtar's web-series Made in Heaven and Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files. He was last seen in the web-series Undekhi, which released this year.