Thappad Actor Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Anuja Joshi. See Pic

Highlights
- Ankur Rathee shared the big news on social media on Wednesday
- "Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me," commented Anuja Joshi on his post
- Ankur's friends from industry also wished the couple in comments section
Actor Ankur Rathee, who is best-known for his performance in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actress Anuja Joshi, on July 19. The actor announced the big news on social media on Wednesday. He shared a picture of himself proposing to Anuja Joshi at a dreamy location and captioned his post: "July 19, 2020" with a ring emoji. Needless to say, their spectacular proposal photograph is winning the Internet. Reacting to Ankur Rathee's post, Anuja Joshi left this adorable comment: "Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me." Cute, isn't it? Check out the post here:
And here's what Anuja Joshi commented:
Ankur Rathee's friend and colleagues from the film industry also dropped congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section. Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who worked with Ankur in web-series Four More Shots Please!, wrote: "Omg! Congratulations you guys!" while Sayani Gupta, who also starred in the series, commented: "Oh wow! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all!"
Actors such as Nidhi Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Akshay Oberoi, Avika Gor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Anchal Singh and Apeksha Porwal also wished the couple in the comments section.
On Thursday, Ankur Rathee shared a new photograph of himself and Anuja, in which the duo can be seen sitting together for a meal, holding hands. The ring on Anuja's hand looks stunning. Take a look:
Ankur Rathee's Instagram is filled with loved-up posts for his girlfriend. A couple of days ago, he posted a picture of himself and Anuja Joshi and wrote a lengthy note about how they made their long-distance relationship work. His post will give you major couple goals. Check it out here:
Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can't rely on your partner's physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness. If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you're home! Yes, there's a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way. This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work. Have you and your partner redefined we-time during the lockdown? Tell me your distance dating experience in the comments. #LoveWillFindAWay @bumble_india #BumblePartner
Other than Four More Shots Please! and Thappad, Ankur Rathee has also featured in Zoya Akhtar's web-series Made in Heaven and Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files. He was last seen in the web-series Undekhi, which released this year.