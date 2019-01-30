Thackeray Box Office Collection Day 5: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film 'Goes Down Further', Collects Over Rs 13 Crore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Thackeray (Image courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, biopic on the life of late politician Bal Thackeray, has collected Rs 1.20 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), a Box Office India report stated. The Abhijit Panse-directed film's collection "went down further" on Tuesday. Thackeray is expected to collect over Rs 15 crore in the first week. "Thackeray (Hindi) went down further on Tuesday as it took its total to Rs 13.05 crore (nett) in its first five days and the week will finish at around 15 crore (nett) plus. The film will be out in most places barring Maharashtra in the second week," the Box Office India report stated.

Thackeray clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Co-directed by Krish, the film cruised past the Rs 50 crore mark in five days. "Manikarnika crosses Rs 50 crore. Despite positive feedback, the business is clearly divided. Some circuits holding well, some aren't. Weekend 2 is crucial," Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Manikarnika crosses Rs 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren't... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: Rs 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Thackeray opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. However, he was all praises for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance, who plays the titular character in the film. "Nawazuddin Siddiqui absolutely nails it - another glowing feather in a bulging cap. He is so good that the film needs nobody else to propel it forward. What is worrying is that the biopic draws strength from the performance and stops at nothing to put up a spirited defence of a political career built on untrammeled power and prejudice," he wrote.

Thackeray also features Amrita Rao, who was last seen in 2013's Satyagraha.