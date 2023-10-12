Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Wish For 'Favourite Human' Karan Kundrra Is Pure Love

Image was shared by Tejasswi Prakash. (Courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

First, let us wish Karan Kundrra a belated happy birthday. The actor turned 39 on Wednesday. Karan Kundrra celebrated his special day in Goa. Travel buddy: Tejasswi Prakash, of course. How do we know, you ask? Tejasswi has shared some magical moments with the birthday boy on Instagram. In the pics, the much-in-love couple, dressed in all-white attire, are seen posing by the beach. Sharing the album, Tejasswi wrote, “To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never-ending news marathon nights, to an infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love.” Replying to the post, Karan Kundrra said, “My little chua…You know me better than I know myself... you know exactly what makes me happy…Thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget...The angel to my Diablo.” Karan Kundrra, in a follow-up comment, shared an evil-eye emoji. Producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a bunch of red hearts and fire emojis.

Tejasswi Prakash also treated her Instagram family to glimpses of Karan Kundrra's midnight birthday celebrations. In a video, shared on Instagram Stories, Karan is sitting at a table and going through the menu.

The next clip is from the cake-cutting celebration.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story began during their stint in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi won the reality show, Karan Kundrra ended up being the 2nd runner-up.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor and Kusha Kapila. The film was released on October 6. Thank You For Coming was jointly bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.