Inside Karan Kundrra's Birthday Celebrations In Goa With Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash shared the image. (Courtesy: tejasswiprakash )

Actor Karan Kundrra had a blast on his 39th birthday with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and her Instagram stories stand as proof. The Thank You For Coming star, who turned 39 on October 11, flew out to Goa with his girlfriend to celebrate the big day. Some of the inside pictures from his birthday celebration on the beach were shared by Tejasswi on his Instagram feed. In one picture, the couple can be seen twinning in white and having a lavish dinner together. In another video shared, we can see Karan popping a bottle of champagne and enjoying the drink with Tejasswi by the beach.

See some inside pictures from the celebrations:

Last month, Tejasswi had accompanied Karan Kundrra for the premiere of his latest film Thank You For Coming co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.

See how the couple turned up for the big night:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story began during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, was seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash is best known for starring in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in 2009 with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He also featured in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Dil Hi Toh Hai to name a few. He is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries.