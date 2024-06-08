Ram Charan, Director S Shankar Pay Tribute To Ramoji Rao On Game Changer Sets

Ram Charan paid tribute to Ramoji Rao.

The head of the ETV Network and Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, died on Saturday at 87. Director S Shankar, actor Ram Charan and a few other crew members paid tribute to Ramonji Rao. They observed a moment of silence on the sets of the movie Game Changer. The film is currently in its final schedule with shooting ongoing in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. In a picture, S Shankar, Ram Charan and the film's crew can be seen standing together with their heads bowing down and eyes closed.

Ramoji Rao, a South cinema icon, was admitted to Star Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 after experiencing high blood pressure and breathlessness.

Ram Charan also shared a detailed note on X (formerly Twitter) to pay homage to Ramoji Rao. The actor wrote, “Shri Ramoji Rao Garu transformed the landscape of regional media with Eenadu. The establishment of Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film studio, has become a landmark destination for filmmakers worldwide.”

“Shri Ramoji Rao Garu will be remembered forever for his warm personality and remarkable contribution to the Telugu people. My deepest condolences to his family and his admirers,” Ram Charan added.

Superstar Rajinikanth also shared a note in the memory of Ramoji Rao. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened on hearing the demise of my mentor and well wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace.”

In his tribute, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of #RamojiRao Garu, a pioneer and an inspiring visionary whom I deeply respect. I feel his aura every time I shoot at #RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace.”

In 2016, Ramoji Rao received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to journalism, literature and education.