Advertisement

Resurfaced Videos Indicate Taylor Swift Being A Part Of It Ends With Us Casting

Blake Lively asked Taylor Swift's permission to use her song My Tears Ricochet in It Ends With Us' trailer and soundtrack

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Resurfaced Videos Indicate Taylor Swift Being A Part Of <i>It Ends With Us</i> Casting
Instagram/ Taylor Swift
New Delhi:

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to make headlines. Now, it is being said that Taylor Swift was involved in the casting of It Ends With Us.

For those unaware, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni played the lead in It Ends With Us. The film was also directed by Justin Baldoni. 

According to Justin Baldoni and actress Isabela Ferrer, Taylor Swift played a major role in the casting decision of It Ends With Us. Isabela essayed the younger version of Blake Lively's character, Lily, in the movie.

Interestingly, it was the Grammy-winning singer who suggested that Isabela was perfect for the role. 

In a video, Justin Baldoni told Access Hollywood that he roped in Isabela Ferrer because she resembled Blake Lively.

The actor-director added, “I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor (Swift) and they were both, like, ‘Yes! Her.' And that's a true story.”

Meanwhile, Isabela Ferrer, in an interaction with Extra revealed that Taylor Swift had “some influence” in her getting the part.

At the premiere of It Ends With Us, she said, “I do not even know if I am supposed to be saying it, but I am saying it! Yeah, she (Taylor Swift) was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.”

Additionally, Blake Lively asked Taylor Swift's permission to use her song My Tears Ricochet for It Ends With Us' trailer, reported Page Six.

As per latest reports, Blake Lively submitted her amended complaint on Tuesday (February 18). The civil court trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Taylor Swift, It Ends With Us, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now