Justin Baldoni's Attorney Calls Blake Lively's Amended Complaint "Underwhelming"

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle has taken a dramatic turn. Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman has reportedly reacted to Blake's amended complaint against the actor. Mr Freedman claimed that her lawsuit “lacks evidence."

It all started after Blake Lively submitted a revised version of her initial lawsuit, which was filed last year in December.

The updated complaint, submitted on Tuesday (February 18), allegedly stated that two other actors, whose names have not been revealed, have agreed to testify against Justin Baldoni for his alleged misconduct on the It Ends With Us sets, reported People.

Responding firmly to Blake Lively's latest amended complaint, Bryan Freedman said that the two actors are now unwilling to come forward.

Bryan Freedman, in a statement, said, “Her (Blake Lively's) underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims.”

Justin Baldoni's attorney added that his clients have been open to sharing “receipts, real-time documents and videos, showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked to the media."

On a concluding note, Bryan Freedman said, “Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms Lively's false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms Lively's lack of actual evidence."

Blake Lively's amended complaint reportedly revealed that she raised concerns over “unwelcome and inappropriate behaviour” by Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath, the co-chief of production company Wayfarer Studios, to a Sony executive on May 26, 2023.

Additionally, Blake Lively alleged that another female cast member reported similar conduct issues to the Sony chief.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle will proceed to trial in civil court on March 9, 2026.