Advertisement

Video: Taylor Swift Gets Booed At Super Bowl. Her Reaction Is Crazy Viral

Tennis legend Serena Williams came to Taylor's defence on social media

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Taylor Swift Gets Booed At Super Bowl. Her Reaction Is Crazy Viral
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Taylor Swift, who is in New Orleans cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl, received a round of boos from the crowd. When the singer appeared on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, some fans voiced their disapproval, but she simply shrugged it off.  

In a clip shared by the NFL, Taylor looked a bit surprised before turning to her friends - rapper Ice Spice and longtime stylist Ashley Avignone - exchanging a glance as they laughed off the moment.  

Tennis legend Serena Williams quickly came to Taylor's defence on social media, posting on X: "I love you @taylorswift13, don't listen to those boos!!!"  

Taylor watched the game from a VIP suite alongside Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, her brother Austin Swift and the Haim sisters - Este, Danielle, and Alana. Other high-profile attendees included Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Jay-Z, as the Kansas City Chiefs aimed for their third consecutive Super Bowl victory.  

For the occasion, the singer donned a chic white Saint Laurent blazer, sparkling denim shorts and knee-high Paris Texas boots. She accessorised with a red Givenchy handbag, a subtle nod to the Chiefs, and the same Lorraine Schwartz "T" necklace she wore at the Grammys. 

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are battling it out in Super Bowl LIX, airing live on Fox on Sunday, Feb 9.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift Booed, Travis Kelce
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.