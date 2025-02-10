Video: Taylor Swift Gets Booed At Super Bowl. Her Reaction Is Crazy Viral

Taylor Swift, who is in New Orleans cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl, received a round of boos from the crowd. When the singer appeared on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, some fans voiced their disapproval, but she simply shrugged it off.

In a clip shared by the NFL, Taylor looked a bit surprised before turning to her friends - rapper Ice Spice and longtime stylist Ashley Avignone - exchanging a glance as they laughed off the moment.

Tennis legend Serena Williams quickly came to Taylor's defence on social media, posting on X: "I love you @taylorswift13, don't listen to those boos!!!"

Taylor watched the game from a VIP suite alongside Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, her brother Austin Swift and the Haim sisters - Este, Danielle, and Alana. Other high-profile attendees included Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Jay-Z, as the Kansas City Chiefs aimed for their third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

For the occasion, the singer donned a chic white Saint Laurent blazer, sparkling denim shorts and knee-high Paris Texas boots. She accessorised with a red Givenchy handbag, a subtle nod to the Chiefs, and the same Lorraine Schwartz "T" necklace she wore at the Grammys.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are battling it out in Super Bowl LIX, airing live on Fox on Sunday, Feb 9.