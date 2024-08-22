Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson's Record At Wembley Stadium With Eras Tour

Taylor Swift added another feather to her hat with her much-talked about Eras Tour. She became the solo artist to play at London's famous Wembley Stadium for the maximum times in a single tour, reported The Hollywood Reporter. "You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," she told fans on the Tuesday show, per BBC. "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it." Taylor Swift broke the record of Michael Jackson, who performed at the stadium seven times during his Bad Tour in 1988. Pop group Take That also performed at the stadium eight times on their 2011 Progress Tour.

Taylor Swift played at Wembley Stadium more than any other stadium throughout her ongoing tour. "I've always loved playing for you here in London, but this is the best," she said during the show on Tuesday. "I've never had it this good before. I've never had a crowd that's so generous. You seem to have memorized every single lyric of every single song, and that's a dream come true," said the singer.

Taylor Swift on Wednesday broke her silence about the cancellation of three Vienna concerts over an alleged suicide attack plot, saying the incident filled her with "fear" and "guilt." "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many had planned on coming to those shows," the American said in a post on social media platform Instagram. The Vienna shows, part of the European leg of Swift's record-breaking "Eras" tour, were cancelled after authorities warned of a terror plot by sympathizers of the Islamic State armed group.

Police have detained three suspects over the alleged attack threat, with the United States saying it shared intelligence to assist in the investigation.

Taylor Swift is known for hit numbers like Cruel Summer, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, Lover, Fortnight, to name a few.