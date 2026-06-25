Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Plans Revealed: Know Dates

Rumour has it that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not just getting married but getting married real soon. A fresh report in the New York Times has sparked fresh speculation about their wedding plans. Permits, hotel bookings and information from unnamed sources have fuelled speculation that the singer and the NFL star will exchange vows on July 4 in New York City.

The NYT report states that street closures have been scheduled near Madison Square Garden for several days in July. On top of that, several Kansas City Chiefs players have reserved hotel rooms for dates around July 3.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement in August, have kept details about their plans private.

Sources close to the event said a permit was submitted to temporarily close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 until midday on July 4 for an event planned on July 3. The report also stated that several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked rooms at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square around the same dates.

A city official who was reportedly informed about the preparations said that Madison Square Garden is expected to be the location for wedding related celebrations on July 3.

Winick Productions, an event planning company, has also submitted an application to New York City officials in June. The company requested permission to install a temporary tent outside Madison Square Garden for an event expected to attract between 500 and 999 guests. Trucks will need access to the area so equipment and other materials can be delivered and removed.

Last week, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani added fuel to the fire when he told reporters about Taylor Swift's wedding while discussing several major events expected to take place in the city.

While speaking to reporters about preparations for the FIFA World Cup, he listed several big occasions happening around the same time, including the Fourth of July celebrations, the United States' 250th anniversary and the New York Knicks' championship run. His mention of Swift's wedding led many people to believe he may have accidentally hinted that the event is happening soon.