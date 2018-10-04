Tanushree Dutta 'Pays Price For Speaking Out': Legal Notices From Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree Dutta stayed in the US for several years after the alleged incident (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tanushree Dutta has received two legal notices from Nana Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri respectively, reports news agency ANI. The 34-year-old actress has accused Nana Patekar of harassing and threatening her on a film set a decade ago. Nana Patekar, currently filming Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar in Jaisalmer, had sent the legal notice to Tanushree Dutta last week. He has also denied the charges against him and demanded an apology from her. While last week, Tanushree Dutta revealed that the director (Vivek Agnihotri) of her 2005 film Chocolate allegedly told her to 'take her clothes off and dance' off camera. "I have been slapped with two legal notices. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. Both their teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms," Tanushree Dutta said in a statement, ANI reports.

"This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation, and injustice in India," she added.

Tanushree Dutta has also alleged that she has been getting violent threats from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and that two people recently tried to barge inside her home. The Raj Thackeray-led MNS is the same political outfit allegedly involved in vandalising Tanushree Dutta's van and car when she had opted out of the 2008 film (Horn 'Ok' Pleasss) in question.

"Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS. Today, while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel. I'm being threatened to be dragged to the court and legal system of India as we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of 'matter sub judice'," Tanushree Dutta said, ANI reports.

On Wednesday, MNS also handed over a letter to the makers of the reality show Bigg Boss 12 on their set in Lonavla, threatening violence if Tanushree Dutta participates. Bigg Boss 12 is hosted by Salman Khan, who, when asked about the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy, had said, "I'm not aware of this, my dear. Let me know and understand what is happening..."

Meanwhile, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress added, "Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. In the end, an empty shell remains with broken hopes. A life wasted, defeated- this is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation."

(With ANI inputs)