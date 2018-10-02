Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: 'Harassment Will Not Be Tolerated,' Says Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (Courtesy ANI)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi gave her opinion on the ongoing Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. On Tuesday, when Maneka Gandhi was asked to comment on the ongoing battle between Bollywood actors Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, she told news agency ANI that "harassment of any kind will not be tolerated." "Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We were the first government to start 'SHe Box' on social media and women who wrote to us saying they are harassed, we took action immediately," Maneka Gandhi told ANI. Tanushree Dutta has revived a 10-year-old controversy in which she alleged that she was harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of a 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleasss. She accused him of aggressive and unwelcome behavior while shooting for the film she later opted out of. Ms Dutta also claimed that Nana Patekar had sent political goons to intimidate her.

Speaking further on the controversy, Maneka Gandhi said that something like the #MeToo movement should also start in India. "I feel we should also start something called 'Me Too India' in which any woman who has been harassed at any point should write to us and we should investigate. For the first time NCW is going into every case complained to us and we go in detail," Maneka Gandhi added.

In her allegation, Tanushree Dutta also added that even though industry insiders were aware about Nana Patekar's indecent behaviour with women, no one spoke about it. He criticised Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar for making films with him even after being aware of the fact. In addition, she also named director Rakesh Sarang, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and producer Sami Siddique as "culprits".

Days after Tanushree Dutta named Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of a 2008 film, industry voices spoke out in support of the actress. Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Farhan Akhtar tweeted in support of Ms Dutta's "brave" step. Cine And TV Artists' Association on Tuesday stated that the complaint filed by Tanushree Dutta was inappropriately evaluated. "After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta's complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA and IFTPC (then known as AMPTPP) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn't even addressed," read an excerpt of the statement issued by CINTAA.

A former beauty queen, Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. She also featured in films like Dhol, Chocolate and Apartment. Nana Patekar was last seen in Kaala.