Tanishaa Mukerji Slams 'Women Who Have Affairs With Married Men': 'They Are Just Evil'

Tanishaa Mukerji took to X earlier today, calling out women who have affairs with married men. She sternly wrote that such women cannot be called feminists.

Tanishaa Mukerji posted, "My thoughts - Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. In fact, they are against women! Because being with someone's husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said! #boundaries"

Internet Reactions

The comments section exploded as several users shared their views.

One person wrote, "From another perspective. Single women are not sworn to fidelity. Married men are. Start your complaint with married men who have affairs - they are disrespecting their own wives, their children and holy matrimony."

Another user said, "So by that logic, what would you call one of Bollywood's most famous actors and fan favourites, the late Sridevi ji?"

A third person commented, "My dear, these sorts of people are abundant in Bollywood. People are personally attacking you but naming some persons from your family. I think you are not responsible for any person, whether he is your family member or not. After all, your opinion is my opinion too."

Another example was raised, "Rani had affairs with Govinda and Aditya Chopra when they were married. Guess your cousin isn't a role model either."

One more user stated, "The Indian film industry is full of such people, both men and women. So, what would you say about Hema Malini, Rekha, Amitabh, and countless other stars? These people had money, so their financial situation was not an issue either. The film industry should refrain from making such comments."

Other comments read, "Absolutely correct, both equally responsible" and "You are absolutely right, ma'am."

On the work front, Tanishaa Mukerji was last seen in Rajiv S. Ruia's 2024 mythological animated drama Luv You Shankar.

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