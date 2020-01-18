Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Film Makes Rs 128.97 Crore With 'Strong Second Friday'

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The film made over Rs 10 crore on Friday

Tanhaji clashed with Chaapaak at the box office

Tanhaji is probably eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark now

Ajay Devgn's new film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entered its second week on Friday and is carrying on with its brilliant box office performance with ease. On its second Friday, Tanhaji raked in a brilliant score of Rs 10.6 crore, pushing the total to Rs 128.98 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. If the movie remains consistent with its box office run, then Tanhaji can even expect to touch Rs 200 crore at the box office, said Mr Adarsh. Here's what he posted: "Tanhaji emerges a big favourite of moviegoers... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Fri... Strong chance of hitting Rs 200 cr, if it maintains the rhythm... #Maharashtra record run continues... Big growth on the cards... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr. Total: Rs 128.97 cr. India biz.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings alive the story of Tanaji Malusare - Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's general - on the big screen. Kajol features in the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare. The film opened to mixed reviews on January 10, when it clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which addresses the issue of acid attacks in the country. Tanahji has successfully stayed ahead of Chhapaak in the box office race from the very beginning.

Tanhaji soared past the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6, making Rs 107 crore, when Mr Adarsh wrote: "Tanhaji is 100 not out... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content."

An overwhelmed Ajay Devgn celebrated Tanhaji's Rs 100 crore with a tweet on Thursday afternoon: "Thanks to each and every one for making this happen! I'm humbled and grateful for all the love, support and appreciation for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," he wrote.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut.