Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 6 - Ajay Devgn's Film Makes Rs 107 Crore. What He Tweeted

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is picking up pace at the box office. On its sixth day, Tanhaji recorded a score of Rs 16.72 crore, which is higher than Tanhaji's opening day numbers and what the film raked in on Monday and Tuesday, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Tanhaji is 100 not out... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. In six days, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark, fetching in a whopping collection of Rs 107.68 crore.

Tanhaji is now swiftly moving towards Rs 150 crore, said Taran Adarsh: "Speeding towards Rs 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: Rs 107.68 cr. India biz," he wrote.

An overwhelmed Ajay Devgn celebrated Tanhaji's Rs 100 crore with a tweet on Thursday afternoon: "Thanks to each and every one for making this happen! I'm humbled and grateful for all the love, support and appreciation for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," he wrote.

Tanhaji scored over Rs 90 crore on Day 5 but Taran Adarsh was sure that Ajay Devgn's film would surely cross the Rs 100 crore mark: "Tanhaji- Ajay Devgn's 100th film - hits Rs 100 cr today [Day 6]... Chasing a big total today."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office, which made Rs 26 crore in six days.