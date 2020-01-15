Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 5 - Ajay Devgn's Film All Set For Rs 100 Crore Feat

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ajay Devgn's period piece Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is having a blast at the box office. In five days, the movie has raked in as much as Rs 90.96 crore in five days with Tuesday's collections being over Rs 15 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out that Tanhaji recorded higher footfall on Tuesday than on its opening day. "Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: Rs 90.96 cr. India biz," wrote Mr Adarsh.

In a separate post, Mr Adarsh added that Tanhaji is all set to touch Rs 100 crore with Wednesday's collections and that the film is expected to collect a huge box office total: "Tanhaji - Ajay Devgn's 100th film - hits Rs 100 crore today [Day 6]... Chasing a big total today."

Tanhaji clashes with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office last Friday but cruised past the latter's opening day collections with ease. Since then, Tanhaji has remained way ahead of Chhapaak in the box office race. In five days, Chhapaak has fetched in a collection of Rs 23.92 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings alive the story of Tanaji Malusare - Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's general - on the big screen. Earlier, Taran Adarsh had said that Tanhaji has recorded remarkable numbers in theatres across Maharashtra. Ajay Devgn plays the titular "unsung warrior" and Kajol has been cast as his feisty wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays Tanaji's nemesis Udaybhan Singh.