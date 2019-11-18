Tanhaji New Poster: Kajol Looks Fearless As Savitribai Malusare

Kajol as Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meet Kajol as Savitribai Malusare - the fearless wife of the great warrior Tanaji Malusare, in this brand new poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actress, on Monday, shared her character poster from the film on social media and there's only one word to describe it - Intense. Ajay Devgn, who will play Kajol's onscreen husband Tanaji in the period drama, also shared the new poster from the film. Sharing the poster, Kajol wrote: "Main aapko harne nahi doongi" while Ajay Devgn was all praise for Savitribai Malusare in his caption: "Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... Aur unke bal ki shakti."

In the new poster, Kajol looks feisty in a red sari, wearing a Maharashtrian mangalsutra, nose ring and a bindi on her forehead. The poster also revealed that the trailer of the film will release on November 19. Take a look:

Earlier, Ajay shared his character poster from the film and described Tanaji's character as a "Mind that was as sharp as a sword." Take a look:

Introducing Saif Ali Khan as Tanaji's nemesis Uday Bhan, Ajay Devgn wrote: "Might that cut deeper than a sword...."

Tanaji Malusare was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji's army, who died fighting Uday Bhan during the Battle of Sinhagad but secured the hill fort of Kondhana for the Maratha Empire. As a tribute to Tanaji's bravery, Chhatrapati Shivaji renamed the hill fort of Kondhana as Sinhagad or 'lion's fort.'

Other than Ajay, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Bab und Neha Sharma.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and directed by Om Raut, the film will open in theatres on January 10.

