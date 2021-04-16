Tamil Actor Vivekh Hospitalised After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

A photo of actor Vivekh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Vivekh reportedly fainted after expressing discomfort on Friday

His family rushed him to the SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani

On Thursday, Vivekh received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital

Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Friday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Vivekh has been put on ECMO support. The 59-year-old actor reportedly fainted after expressing discomfort and his family rushed him to the SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani. A senior doctor from the hospital told NDTV: "Actor Vivek is now on ECMO support. We are reviving his heart and lungs." On Thursday, Vivekh received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital. However, the senior doctor from the hospital where the actor is currently being treated told NDTV that they "don't suspect any connection to vaccination at this stage." The hospital is expected to issue a statement after obtaining his family's consent.

Apart from being an actor and a comedian, Vivekh is also a playback singer and an activist working in the Tamil film industry. He is known for his performances in films such Run (2002), Saamy (2003) and Perazhagan (2004).

Vivekh has featured in supporting roles in films such as Kaadhal Mannan, Unnai Thedi, Vaali, Kannedhirey Thondrinal, Poomagal Oorvalam, Aasaiyil Oru Kaditham, Alaipayuthey, Mugavaree, Dumm Dumm Dumm and Paramasivan. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for his performance in the 2004 film Perazhagan.

The actor was last seen playing a role in Dharala Prabhu, which is a Tamil remake of the 2012 Hindi film Vicky Donor that starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Vivek will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

The actor also takes an active interest in tree sapling plantation to increase green cover in the state.