'Gone Too Soon': Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Prakash Raj And Others Pay Tributes To Actor-Comedian Vivekh

A photo of actor Vivekh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Vivekh died on Saturday morning

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday

He was 59

Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh, who was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, died on Saturday morning. He was 59. Vivekh, one of the most loved comedians in the Tamil cinema, was being treated at the SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani, where he was brought to by his family members after he fainted on Friday morning. He was resuscitated and subsequently "underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram, followed by angioplasty," a bulletin from the hospital said on Friday. He was on Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygen or ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After the news of Vivekh's death, a shattered southern film and music industry poured their hearts out on social media. Superstar Rajinikanth, who co-starred with Vivekh in the 2007 hit Sivaji and Uzhaippali, mourned the actor, who was popularly known as Chinnakalaivanar, with these words: "The passing away of Chinnakalaivanar, social worker and my dear close friend Vivekh is very painful. Every day I spent with him during the filming of Sivaji are forgettable days in my life. My condolences to the bereaved family. Let his soul rest in peace."

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, who worked in several films featuring Vivekh, wrote: "Actor Vivekh, can't believe you've left us...May you rest in peace...you've entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us ."

@Actor_Vivek can't believe you've left us ..May you rest in peace ..you've entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us — A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

Renowned south star Prakash Raj mourned Vivekh with these words: "Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts and trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP." Prakash Raj and Vivekh worked together in many films like Manithan, Anniyan and Oopiri.

Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad called the late actor the "greatest comedian of our time" and tweeted: "OMG..can't believe I woke up to this shocking news about legendary Vivekh...Heartbreaking...Greatest comedian of our times who always incorporated a social message into his comedy. I have always been his diehard fan. You will live in our hearts forever dear Sir."

OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir



Heartbreaking..



Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY



I hav always been his diehard FAN



U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir#ripvivekpic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

"Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it. There will never be another like you sir. We will miss you. Rest in peace, Vivekh sir," wrote actor Gautham Karthik.

Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivekpic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

Tamil actress Aathmika, who worked with the late actor in Meesaya Murukku paid a tribute to him with these words: "Shocked beyond words. Couldn't hold back my tears. God took you from us too soon. Blessed in this lifetime to share a movie with you. Will always treasure the moments shared together. A true legend in the industry. A dark day to cinema! #ripvivek sir."

Shocked beyond words. Couldn't hold back my tears. God took you from us too soon. Blessed in this lifetime to share a movie with you. Will always treasure the moments shared together. A true legend in the industry. A dark day to cinema! #ripvivek sir pic.twitter.com/uOBgGnNHrh — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) April 17, 2021

Actress and activist Kasturi Shankar shared a few still from her films with Vivekh and wrote: "Frozen in disbelief. Cannot digest that Vivek sir is no more. This is a dark day for all of us . I have lost a valuable friend. Tamil cinema has lost a favorite son. The country has lost a wonderful role model. Om Shanti Vivek."

Frozen in disbelief. Cannot digest that Vivek sir is no more.This is a dark day for all of us . I have lost a valuable friend. Tamil cinema has lost a favorite son. The country has lost a wonderful role model. Om Shanti Vivek pic.twitter.com/ZWvji6m2x5 — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) April 17, 2021

Tamil film producer SR Prabhu wrote: "A great loss to the industry and Tamil Nadu. You will be remembered forever through millions of laughter you gave us and trees you planted!! Rest in peace Vivekh sir!"

A great loss to the industry and Tamilnadu .You will be remembered forever through millions of laughter you gave us and trees you planted!! Rest in peace vivek sir! #RIPVivek — SR Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) April 17, 2021

Filmmaker Meher Ramesh expressed his grief with these words: "#RIPVivek... made us laugh with his Wit and humour in various films ..Gone too soon #Vivek...my deepest condolences to family."

#RIPVivek made us laugh with his Wit &humour in various films ..Gone too soon #Vivek my deepest condolences to family pic.twitter.com/CYHAiYqSku — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) April 17, 2021

Vivekh was vaccinated against COVID-19 a day before he was admitted to the hospital but a senior doctor from the hospital said that he suffered an "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock" and his health condition had no link with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vivekh, an actor, comedian, singer and an activist, was known for his performances in films such Sivaji, Run, Saamy and Perazhagan.

He used to take an active interest in tree sapling plantations to increase green cover in the state. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.