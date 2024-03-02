Tamannaah Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple. See Pics

amannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently immersing herself in spiritual experiences in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. You don't have to take our word for it – just check out her recent Instagram post. The star has shared a series of pictures from her visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In the photos, Tamannaah is dressed in a pastel green ethnic outfit. In the next photo, she is seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Accompanying the post, Tamannaah wrote, "Har har Mahadev," along with folded hands emojis. Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha dropped a “wow” note under the post. Fans too dropped "Har har Mahadev" notes in the comments section.

Tamannaah Bhatia consistently offers glimpses of her temple visits to her Instagram followers. In January, she shared pictures and a video from her visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. The snapshots captured the star posing alongside her parents, Santhosh and Rajani Bhatia. She looks resplendent in a yellow salwar suit paired with a red dupatta. In the caption, Tamannaah expressed, “Sacred moments with my loved ones.”

Before that, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video of the consecration ceremony from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime,” read the text attached to the video.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aakhri Sach. Directed by Robbie Grewal, Aakhri Sach also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra in important roles.