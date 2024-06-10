Taha Shah Badussha Reveals He Ran Behind Karan Johar's Car: 'He Was Kind Enough To...'

Taha Shah Badussha shared this image. (Image courtesy: taahashah)

Taha Shah Badussha, who was declared the national crush of India after his stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web sseries Heeramandi, opened up about his initial struggling days in the industry. In an interview with The Week, Taha opened up about bagging a film after he chased Karan Johar‘s car on the street. The actor also revealed if quitting films was ever an option for him. Taha told The Week how he once chased Karan Johar's car, “After the YRF film (Luv Ka The End) finished, I had gotten out and started networking, that's how I got Gippi. I ran after Karan Johar sir's car and I hit his car telling him that I just got a film, I want to show it to you please give me your number. He was very kind to give me his number and asked me if I was okay. He offered me some water, and that's how I met him for the first time. Later, I went to his office and got the audition for Gippi."

The actor even revealed that in his journey so far, if he ever considered leaving the film industry when roles weren't coming his way. Taha said, “I never thought I would leave this industry and go somewhere else or do something else. I don't know anything but acting. I did think about networking, meeting people, taking some classes, and working harder on myself.”

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Tajdar, a nawab. The Netflix series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha in significant roles.