Taha Shah Badussha On Being Called The 'New' Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I Would Like To Take His Legacy Forward'

Taha Shah Badussha, who impressed fans and critics alike with his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, has often been compared to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent interview, Taha spoke about his memories of Sushant and how he hopes to carry forward his legacy. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Taha said, “I knew Sushant personally. I know how it is to come from outside. I would like to take his legacy forward. People have actually messaged me and told me that I am their new Sushant. How awesome is that? Because I know how much love the audience gave him. I just hope to live up to these expectations.”

Recalling one of his meetings with Sushant Singh Rajput, Taha Shah Badussha shared, “He was a very philosophical and intelligent person. He would talk a lot about books, and I relate to him on that. I didn't spend too much time with him; we talked only at events and parties. When I met him, we talked about NASA. We also talked about ‘Kai Po Che' because I was being considered for Amit Sadh's character in the film, but I ended up not getting it because of the age difference.”

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Taha said about the love that he received abroad for his role in Heeramandi. He said, "There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia! They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything! All of a sudden I looked this way and they were like, 'Tajdar! Tajdar! Tajdar!' After that, they went crazy and they started crying."

Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch in the series. Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.