Tabu Likes To Keep It Simple. See What She Wore To A Wedding Reception

Highlights
- Tabu attended the wedding reception of Sidhant and Nikhita
- Tabu wore an ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
- Tabu opted for a no make-up look
Comments
While Tabu wore a pretty anarkali, Farah Naaz opted for a pink saree for the evening. Other guests at the reception party included Tabu's colleagues - singer Anu Malik and comedian Johnny Lever.
At the venue, Tabu stole some bit of the limelight from the newly-married couple as the guests lined-up to be photographed with the star. Tabu also ensured that she joins the bride and the groom for some group photos.
Last seen in Golmaal Again, the 46-year-old actress is best known for films like Chandni Bar, Astitva, Cheeni Kum, Hera Pheri, Fitoor and many more. Recently in an interview with IANS, Tabu said she doesn't want to get stuck with women-oriented roles: "Now, if producers and directors are coming to me with the formula of 'women-oriented' films, with the idea of putting the responsibility of a film on my shoulder, I do not want to get stuck in there. The focus should be on my work, as in on my performance, not that I sell in this category of film."
While we are looking forward to a variety of roles from Tabu, there is not confirmation about her upcoming project yet. Tabu is expected to make an appearance in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic.