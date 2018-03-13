Tabu Likes To Keep It Simple. See What She Wore To A Wedding Reception How much do you like Tabu's keep-it-simple look for the reception? Tell us in the comments below

Tabu with sister Farah Naaz at the wedding reception

While Tabu wore a pretty anarkali, Farah Naaz opted for a pink saree for the evening. Other guests at the reception party included Tabu's colleagues - singer Anu Malik and comedian Johnny Lever.

Actress Tabu attended the wedding reception of Sidhant Kapoor (late veteran singer Mahendra Kapoor's grandson) and Nikhita in Mumbai on Monday. Accompanying Tabu (who looked fabulous in traditional attire) to the reception ceremony was her sister Farah Naaz. Tabu opted for a peach ensemble from the studios of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Tabu teamed up her embroideredwith a pair ofs and finished her look with minimal make-up. Tabu added a pop of colour to her look with a touch of cherry red lipstick. How much do you like Tabu's keep-it-simple look for the reception? Tell us in the comments below.While Tabu wore a pretty, Farah Naaz opted for a pinkfor the evening. Other guests at the reception party included Tabu's colleagues - singer Anu Malik and comedian Johnny Lever.At the venue, Tabu stole some bit of the limelight from the newly-married couple as the guests lined-up to be photographed with the star. Tabu also ensured that she joins the bride and the groom for some group photos.Last seen in, the 46-year-old actress is best known for films likeand many more. Recently in an interview with IANS, Tabu said she doesn't want to get stuck with women-oriented roles : "Now, if producers and directors are coming to me with the formula of 'women-oriented' films, with the idea of putting the responsibility of a film on my shoulder, I do not want to get stuck in there. The focus should be on my work, as in on my performance, not that I sell in this category of film."While we are looking forward to a variety of roles from Tabu, there is not confirmation about her upcoming project yet. Tabu is expected to make an appearance in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic.