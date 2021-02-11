Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Reason Behind Her Smile In This BTS Pic

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu just wrapped a schedule of her forthcoming film Looop Lapeta and posted a happy behind-the-scene picture from the sets. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu, dressed in a blue outfit, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she sits at a beach destination. Taapsee Pannu wrote in her caption: "Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like..." Tagging the film's producer Atul Kasbekar, she added, "The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression and pose is on point." She added the hashtags #LooopLapeta to her post. Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run and it is being directed by Aakash Bhatia.

Earlier this week, the actress introduced her Instafam to her Looop Lapeta co-star Tahira Raj Bhasin. She captioned her post: "Main poori life timer ke saath millisecond ke liye ladti rahi. Aur isne aake time ka concept hi khatam kar diya. Yeh hai Satya, is 'jholer' ke paas 2 minute noodle ki bhi ek minute wali recipe hai. Yeh meri turbulent ship ka anchor bhi hai aur iceberg bhi."

Franka Potente played the lead role in Run Lola Run and Moritz Bleibtreu starred as her boyfriend. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects include sports drama Rashmi Rocket, Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba also starring Vikrant Massey, and Shabaash Mithu, which will be based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad.