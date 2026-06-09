Jena Sims Says She Planned Her Outfit Just To Meet Taylor Swift’s Fiance Travis Kelce

Jena Sims has shared her story about meeting Taylor Swift's fiance and NFL star Travis Kelce. The swimsuit model and wife of golfer Brooks Koepka appeared on People's WAG World series, where she looked back at a memorable moment from the 2026 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

During the interview, Sims was asked to talk about photos she had posted on Instagram from the event, including pictures featuring Kelce and Koepka.

As she discussed the meeting, she admitted that she was very excited to finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. In fact, she revealed spending extra time thinking about what outfit to wear because she knew she might get the chance to see him.

The model also shared that Travis Kelce made a great impression on her and her family. According to her, he was friendly, welcoming and took time to interact with the people around him. She said he met their nanny, spent time with her son Crew and connected easily with Brooks as well.

According to Jena Sims, “He's my hall pass and Brooks knows that. Brooks was like, 'You are ridiculous,' Thinking about how I planned my outfit. I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce. I don't know how to describe it. Sporty, a little more sportier than I would have normally gone on this type of day, but he was so nice, so sweet. He met our nanny. He met [my son] Crew, obviously Brooks, he played with Brooks, that's how I met him.”

Jena Sims added that she met Travis Kelce again a few months later at the Masters and the experience surprised her even more than their first meeting. What stood out to her was that Kelce recognised her immediately and remembered meeting her before.

Sims was impressed because she did not expect him to recall their earlier interaction. She said the moment made her feel special and left an even stronger impression of him.

Because Jena Sims had already met Travis Kelce more than once, the host jokingly asked if that meant she'll be invited to his future wedding with Taylor Swift.

Sims laughed and made it clear that she is not close enough to Kelce or Swift to expect an invitation. She joked about the situation and suggested that Kelce might think she is a little too enthusiastic.