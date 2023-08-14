Sushmita Sen's Appreciation Post For Her Transgender Co-Stars In Taali Is Everything: 'It Has Been A Pleasure'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series, centering around the trial and tribulation of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant is trending big and for all the right reasons. A few days before the release of the web series, Sushmita Sen put up a special post, thanking her transgender co-stars in Taali for guiding her throughout her performance in the series. On Sunday, the Aarya star uploaded a picture of herself surrounded by her transgender co-stars alongside a wholesome post.Sushmita Sen's post dedicated to her co-stars read, "The power of inclusion Thank you for including me! My heartfelt gratitude to all the transgender co-actors in Taali for their humanity, love , acceptance & blessings! Thank you #bubli for cooking me the delicious meals…My dearest #Alizeh, for guiding me throughout the performance…to #silk #bhavika oh the list is endless! It has been a pleasure to share the screen with you all…you truly are gifted Actors & awesome people #lovethesmiles Congratulations for #Taali. “It's not enough to believe in a better world, we must help create it” I love you guys!"

Her post was an instant hit on social media with fans showering love on it. Her brother Rajeev Sen also commented below the post as he wrote, "Powerful with blessings."

Here's a Sushmita Sen's beautiful post:

In a recent interview with News18, the former Miss Universe opened up about Shreegauri Sawant's reaction to the trailer of Taali and said, “She came to me, blessed me, kissed my forehead and gave me a gift. She told me, ‘I don't want to watch. Yeh jo kar rahi hai, sahi kar rahi hai. Yeh meri marble chi murti hai [What ever she is doing, she is doing right. She is my marble statue]."

The positive response from the activist is special because Sushmita Sen and Shreegauri Sawant understand each other on a human level, the actress said. “We connect on a human level. The goodness she has and embodies, I see it and feel it. And it's not in the most obvious way where we go out of our way to tell people we love them. She doesn't do that,” Sushmita Sen added.

Sushmita Sen also spoke about how she connected with Shreegauri Sawant during the course of the project. Notably, the actress revealed that fighting for adoption rights was a cause that the two resonated with. Shreegauri Sawant was the first transgender to file a petition in the Supreme Court advocating the adoption rights of people from her community. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen also fought against the system to adopt her daughters, Renee and Alisah in the early 2000s. The actress was denied adoption rights for being a single and fertile woman.

Check out the Taali trailer here:

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and co-produced by Kartk D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. Taali will stream on Jio Cinemas from August 15.