Sushmita Sen, Who Had Heart Attack, Is 'Mentally, Physically Very Strong,' Says Brother Rajeev

Sushmita Sen left her fans worried when she informed them on Instagram that she suffered a heart attack. Now, her brother Rajeev Sen spoke about his sister and shared a health update. Speaking to ETimes, he assured that the Main Hoon Na actress is "absolutely fine" and what happened was "quite unfortunate". He added that his sister is mentally and physically "very strong". The actress has resumed work and keeps her Insta family updated by sharing posts.

Speaking about Sushmita Sen, Rajeev said, "She's absolutely fine now with the blessings of God. What happened was quite unfortunate, health is something which is quite unpredictable, things can happen. But touchwood she's doing much better, she's back to work."

Rajeev Sen added, "She is mentally very strong and physically as well. You need to be because it is not easy to manage two kids and be an actor at the same time. I did a short film for about 4 days and I had to go through so much and do hard work. And here I see my sister shooting for months non-stop. It takes a lot of toll and it is not easy."

A few days ago, Sushmita jetted off to Jaipur to resume shooting for Aarya 3. She went live on Instagram and updated her fans about the same. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Where do you think your Aarya would have landed." She added, "It feels wonderful to be back. I cannot wait to bring Aarya 3 to you, the sooner the better."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen also has a web series Taali, based on transgender Gauri Sawant.