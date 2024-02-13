Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan And Kartik Aaryan To Co-Star In The Film

A still from the video posted by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Name a better match than the OG Manjulika and Rooh Baba, we will wait. So, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announced that the film will star Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. Posting a compilation video of Kartik and Vidya's versions of Ami Je Tomar, the makers announced the project on social media, on Monday night. Kartik Aaryan welcomed Vidya Balan onboard with these words, "And its happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome Balan Vidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. " The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist named Aditya Srivastava. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. She was critically acclaimed for her portrayal as Manjulika/ Avni. The film also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and the late Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

It would be an understatement to say that the Internet was beyond excited. "She should welcome you onboard as she is the original queen of Bhool Bhulaiya series," commented a user on Kartik's post. "The crossover everyone awaiting for is finally happening," read another comment. This duo is going to set the screen on fire," added another. "Finally, the OG," read another. "This is gonna be insane. Can't wait," read another comment. Another one wrote, "Rooh Baba X Manjulika." "This is going to be huge," another one added.

The second part of the film featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starred Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav and it released in 2022. The film was a box office hit.