Sushmita Sen Taught Mom Subhra, 70, A Birthday Dance. She 'Braved It With Bad Knees'

Sushmita Sen is "incorrigible" indeed! The former beauty queen celebrated her mother Subhra Sen's 70th birthday with friends and family on Friday. Sushmita Sen shared glimpses of Subhra Sen's birthday celebrations on Instagram - and it appears there was an impromptu dance session. "My Maa Subhra Sen turned a magical 70. To have our family and friends join the celebrations is such a blessing and means the world to us! Years of friendships and strength of family, all of it divine grace... one richly deserved by you Maa. To many more," Sushmita Sen captioned a bunch of photos from the celebrations.

Sushmita Sen, who took her mom out for a birthday treat to a Mumbai restaurant, also shared this snippet of hers teaching a little birthday dance to her mother: "Teaching Mom how to dance her way to the 70th birthday (she braved it with bad knees). Yours truly remains incorrigible! I love you guys!" wrote Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen is mom to Alisah and Renee, who recently made her acting debut with a short film. Sushmita Sen often trends for her loved up posts with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

Two years after Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe win, she stepped into Bollywood with 1996 film Dastak. She is best known for films such as Biwi No.1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Aankhen and Main Hoon Na, among others. Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.