Sushant Singh Rajput's Advice On Surviving Bollywood In Old WhatsApp Exchange With Lauren Gottlieb

"The switch from television to films was difficult but I survived because of choices," read a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's bittersweet text exchange with actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb that took place in 2016. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The actor, who was allegedly battling depression, died by suicide, said police, adding that an investigation is underway. Before making his debut in Bollywood, Sushant was a part of the television industry and he rose to popularity for his performance in Balaji show Pavitra Rishta. Days after sharing a eulogy for the late actor, Lauren Gottlieb, on Monday, revealed the WhatsApp chat she had with Sushant Singh Rajput in April, 2016 in the form of several screenshots on Instagram. Sushant was shooting in Budapest and had finished filming MS Dhoni: The Untold Story when the conversation took place between the two actors. In the chat, the duo talk about "surviving" in the film industry despite being "outsiders." It has been reported that Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly faced a boycott in the film industry after the release of his 2019 film Chhichhore.

In the text exchange, Sushant also encourages Lauren to pursue her dream of acting in films after television by citing an example of himself, where he says: "If an average looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible...I am not being modest, I am good because most of the ones around are mediocre. But for me, it's a long way to go."

Sharing the screenshots of the long conversation, Lauren Gottlieb wrote that she felt "a deep connection with Sushant" because he was also an "outsider" like her: "Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another's dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both "outsiders" and I looked up to him tremendously!"

"I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat everyone with this great amount of love and support as he shared!... I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, but I think one of the best ways to honor his legacy is to be the bright, beautiful, loving light that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant's humble heart. Let's keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another," she added.

Lauren Gottlieb started her career in the Indian entertainment industry with dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance 3. She then went on to feature as a contestant in several other dance reality shows. Lauren made her Bollywood debut with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013. She has, since then, featured in a couple of Hindi and Punjabi films.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Lauren shared pictures of them dancing together on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja and wrote: "He was the first actor I was introduced to, as both of our debut films released 2 weeks apart. He was the actor who first introduced me on the Jhalak stage. He was the first actor who asked me to choreograph his song." Sushant, who had also participated as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja, asked Lauren to choreograph a track in his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, which was directed by Dibaker Banerjee.

After starring as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che!. He featured in films like Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Chhichhore and Drive and had a film called Dil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.

