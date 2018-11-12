Sushant Singh Rajput On #MeToo Allegations Against Kizie Aur Manny's Former Director Mukesh Chhabra: 'Sure Results Of Investigations Will Be Right'

Sushant and Sanjana pictured with Mukesh Chhabra (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mukesh Chhabra has been suspended till inquiry is underway Kizie Aur Manny was Mukesh Chhabra's debut film as a director Kizie Aur Manny's next schedule will be shot in December

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday told news agency PTI that the remaining portion of his forthcoming film Kizie Aur Manny will be shot in December and is sure that the result of the investigations against its former director Mukesh Chhabra, implicated in multiple #MeToo stories, will be "right". Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was making his directorial debut with Kizie Aur Manny. However, following the #MeToo allegations against him, he was suspended from his position last month. Mr Chhabra's position hasn't been taken over by anyone now. Sushant updated the press about the film status and said he isn't shooting currently as he is busy with another movie.

"We are not shooting right now because there's a schedule that's left, which is supposed to happen in Paris for a certain number of days in December. I am shooting for another film right now, so that's the reason," he told PTI during the trailer launch of his film Kedarnath in Mumbai.

Kizie Aur Manny, starring actress Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant, is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Fox Star Studios, the production house, suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra till the time his casting company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him.

"Fox is a big and a reputed studio, it's doing its own investigation, there's another agency doing its investigation. I am sure whatever comes out of it is right and we will stick to it," Sushant added.

Mukesh Chhabra was named and shamed by two anonymous aspiring actresses in their #MeToo stories. However, he denied them and said "unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations". His company reached out to the concerned newspaper to provide details of the complainant.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Kizie Aur Manny was embroiled in another controversy last month, when reports of Sushant "flirting" with Sanjana Sanghi and making her "uncomfortable while filming" appeared on social media. Later, Sanjana slammed such reports and called them as "baseless" and clarified that "no such incident took place" with her on set.

Kizie Aur Manny is Sanjana Sanghi's debut Hindi film.

(With PTI inputs)