'Sushant Singh Rajput Loved Me So Much,' Tweets 'Shocked' Shah Rukh Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday left Shah Rukh Khan "shocked", just like the rest of Bollywood. Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence; police say it was suicide. According to news agency PTI, no suicide note was found and an investigation is being conducted. Shah Rukh Khan, who was among those who posted tributes for the Kai Po Che actor on social media, wrote in a tweet: "He loved me so much... I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile." SRK is not overstating Mr Rajput's fondness for him here - Sushant Singh Rajput was a self-proclaimed fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In several interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput had revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and his work inspired him to become an actor since he was in school.

Shah Rukh Khan, who attached a throwback memory in his tweet, added a message of condolence for Mr Rajput's family and wrote: "May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones."

"This is extremely sad... and so shocking!" read his tweet.

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was very open about being a Shah Rukh Khan fan. After re-watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 2015, he revealed in a tweet that he had used SRK's dialogues from the film to impress women when he was young. Some years ago while in Dubai, Mr Rajput attempted to pull off the famous SRK pose. "Four takes and not quite there yet," he wrote in a tweet; in an answering tweet, Shah Rukh Khan gave Sushant Singh Rajput top marks.

The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! https://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, who started out in the TV serials Fauji and Circus, Sushant Singh Rajput too had begun his journey as an actor in television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta, which aired between 2009 and 2014. Mr Rajput's Bollywood debut was 2013 film Kai Po Che, after which he starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Raabta. 2019 films Chhichhore and Sonchiriya are among Sushant Singh Rajput's last projects. He was last seen in Netflix crime thriller Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: (555)123-4567 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)