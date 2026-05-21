What Survivor 50 Contestant Rizo Velovic Said About Jeff Probst’s Spoiler

Survivor 50 delivered an unexpected moment during its live finale after host Jeff Probst accidentally revealed a result before its task ever aired on television. The shocking slip-up occurred when Probst announced to the audience and viewers at home that contestant Rizo Velovic lost the final four fire making challenge, even though the scene was not yet shown during the episode.

Now, after the episode aired, Velovic opened up about the awkward moment and admitted he was surprised on stage. According to him, he initially felt confused because Probst was giving him an emotional moment before viewers even watched him get eliminated.

Velovic explained that he tried to stay calm and professional during the situation while hoping Probst might realise the accidental spoiler. Later, after a commercial break, the show returned with a joke about the mistake, which helped ease the tension surrounding the unexpected moment.

Rizo Velovic told People, “I was very confused. Jeff wanted to give me my moment, which was great, but I'm getting my moment before the travesty of losing fire back to back times. So, I was trying to be a professional, I was trying to be funny, trying to see if Jeff would pick up what happened.

“He didn't, but I think we picked it up pretty well. After the commercial break, we came back and lost, we played a little joke, so it was fine, a part of history.”

Velovic shared that Probst thanked him for handling the situation calmly and being understanding about it. He said, “I think the goal was to see fire happen and then that segment happen, but I think they did the segment before fire was shown. That's my understanding, I don't know.”

During the Survivor 50 live finale, a full interview segment with Rizo Velovic was accidentally shown earlier than planned. The interview was meant to happen after viewers had already seen him lose the fire making challenge. Because of the mistake, Jeff Probst openly referred to Rizo as the newest member of the jury before the competition was even aired on television. The comment confused the audience, who began reacting loudly after realising the result was just revealed ahead of time. Probst himself looked surprised and unsure about what had happened.

After the commercial break, Probst joked about what had happened during the live broadcast. He explained that the plan was originally to first show the challenge and then bring Rizo out for an interview after his elimination. Since everything happened in the wrong order, Probst turned the situation into a joke and compared it to a surprise twist from the show.

He then openly confirmed the spoiler once again by telling viewers they were about to watch Rizo lose the fire making challenge against Jonathan Young.

At the end of the finale, Aubry Bracco was named the winner of Survivor 50 after beating finalists Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter.