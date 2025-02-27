<i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i>: How Reema Kagti Made Her ADs Make Keema Samosas On Set

Superboys of Malegaon directed by Reema Kagti and starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Muskkaan Jaferi in key roles, is all set to release in theatres on February 28, 2025.

Reema Kagti has been busy with promotions for her upcoming film. The ace director is famous for her attention to detail on set.

In a chat with HT, Reema recalled an incident when she made her ADs make keema samosas on set, at night.

She said, "As a prop, we had keema samosas. We were rehearsing, so we didn't place the food. Suddenly, for the first take, I saw a plate of Punjabi samosas coming in, and they were placed in the frame. I yelled, 'These are Punjabi samosas and not keema samosas.' It was a night shoot. So the art department and some of the ADs had to run to the kitchen and start making keema samosas. But, you have to get it right."

As for the movie that is receiving a lot of love, it is the story of Nasir Shaik and other filmmakers from Malegaon and the many struggles of filmmaking. It is inspired by the documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

Reema Kagti had also spoken about whether unconventional films can succeed in theatrical release, compared to bigger films.

She had said, "I find that very reductionist. Eventually, it is about doing good work. Yes, there's a commercial aspect to it. But filmmaking is art. When you put terms like these, it is very reductive. Any film, whether it's a big blockbuster or an alternative film, has good word of mouth, it has rarely not done well. I think that is important."

The film is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani, and premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.