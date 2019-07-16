Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Is At Rs 57 Crore And Counting

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: bollyholics)

Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, which opened in theaters on Friday, has been performing well at the box office and it has managed to collect Rs 57.68 crore as of now, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film earned over Rs 6.92 crore on Monday. A major proportion of the film's success could be attributed to its performance in urban centres. Sharing Super 30's progress report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Super 30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers (Day 4), which is driving its biz... Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak... Eyes Rs 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: Rs 57.68 cr. India biz."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the fate of Super 30 might change after the release of Disney's animated film The Lion King on Friday, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have dubbed for the characters of Simba and Mufasa, respectively. "Super 30 faces the much-hyped Hollywood biggie The Lion King on Fri [19 July 2019]... Will Super 30 dominate the marketplace or will the Hollywood biggie (with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan) lead the race?" tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Vikas Bahl-directed Super 30had a decent start at the box office and it collected over Rs 11 crore on its opening day. Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar's life, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs.

