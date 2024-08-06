Sunny Leone On Adult Film Star Tag: "If You Don't Let It Go, How Do We All Move Forward?"

Sunny Leone shared her disagreement when she was asked to comment on her adult film star tag in a recent interview with Galatta India. The actor, who has come a long way and established herself as an actor in Hindi mainstream cinema found this conversation about her former profession "bothersome." Commenting on how this conversation is still being initiated, Sunny Leone said, "I think that in my initial time being here in India, it is expected of the certian words or tag people use for you. That is completely normal. I think it's more bothersome now that we are still talking about it. Come on! It's been 13 years now since I have been here. If you don't let it go, how do we all move forward?"

"So, it is high time. It is not a conversation piece which is interesting anymore. It's something you know has happened in my life. We all have done a lot of work and grown in our own ways. I think it's odd now that a publication uses it for traction," Sunny continued.

In April, Sunny Leone shared a heart-melting post for husband Daniel Weber on the occasion of 13th wedding anniversary. Sunny Leone wrote, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love. Daniel Weber, Happy Anniversary." Take a look:

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. Last year, Sunny Leone starred in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.