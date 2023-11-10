Sunny Leone Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her House Help's Daughter

Sunny Leone shared the news on Instagram.

Actor and model Sunny Leone expressed her gratitude to the Mumbai police in a thank-you letter. This came after her housekeeper's missing daughter was located 24 hours after going missing.

On November 9, Sunny took to Instagram to share that her house help's nine-year-old daughter, Anushka KiranMore, had disappeared in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. In the post, she provided a photo and information about the missing child and offered a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who could reunite the girl with her family.

Later on Instagram, Sunny Leone announced that Anushka had been found, thanking the Mumbai Police and supporters.

"Our prayers have been answered! God is so great! God bless this family! From the family... Thank you so much to the Mumbai police, and we got Anushkaa back after 24 hours of her disappearance. Thank you to all my well-wishers for sharing the post and making the news viral. I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart," she wrote in the post.

The post also featured a picture showing Anushka being warmly embraced by her parents.

Sunny Leone's fans and supporters commended her and the Mumbai police for their joint efforts in locating the girl. The comments on the post were filled with praise for both Sunny Leone and the Mumbai police, with users expressing their relief.