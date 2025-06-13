Sunjay Kapur's Post "Your Time On Earth Is Limited" Goes Viral After His Death

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. Hours before his sudden death the businessman shared a condolence message for the Air India plane crash victims on his X handle. A couple of days ago, Sunjay also shared a post which read, "Your time on earth is limited". The X posts went viral after his death.

What's Happening

Sunjay Kapoor's last few X posts went viral after his death.

Sunjay Kapoor died after suffering a heart attack on June 12.

On June 9, Sunjay Kapoor shared a philosophical post which he captioned, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions." He added the hashtag #MondayMotivation to his post.

The post read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the "what ifs" to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the "why nots."

On June 12, Sunjay Kapur shared a post on X handle condoling the deaths of the Air India plane crash victims. It was his last post before death.

He wrote, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

How Sunjay Kapur Died

According to sources close to him, Kapur was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated. He requested to stop the game and then left the ground. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died.

The sources further said, Sunjay Kapur apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack. Sunjay was running a polo team - Aureus - of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier.

In A Nutshell

Sunjay Kapur wore many hats. He's a prominent Polo player and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company dedicated to manufacturing parts for electric vehicles. His last few X posts, including a condolence message for the Air India plane crash victims, went viral after his death.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Bought Bonds Worth Rs 14 Crore For Children After Divorce