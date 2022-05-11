Suniel Shetty's Boss Response To Tweet Wrongly Tagging Him As 'Gutka King'

Suniel Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Suniel Shetty recently responded to a Twitter user who wrongly tagged him and criticised him over an advertisement for a tobacco firm brand, which does not even feature the actor. The user tagged Suniel Shetty along with a picture of a hoarding of a tobacco brand featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. He mistakenly tagged the Dhadkan actor and an excerpt from his tweet read: "Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia." Reacting to the tweet, the actor wrote: "Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)", along with a folded hands emoji.

The Twitter user later apologised to the actor and wrote: "Hello Suniel Shetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn) As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag."

Last month, actor Akshay Kumar joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to do an ad for a tobacco firm, for which he received major flak. He later apologised to his fans. "I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me," read an excerpt from his post and stated that he has "decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

Suniel Shetty is best known for his performances in films like Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na, to name a few. In the recent years, he starred inMumbai Saga, in which he made a special appearance and the multi-lingual period film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, headlined by Mohanlal.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi and has worked in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan. The actor's son Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria.