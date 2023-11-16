Sunburn Festival Full Lineup: Hardwell, Charlotte De Witte, DJ Alesso And More

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: hardwell)

Hey folks, Asia's biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn is back and with a bang. The 17th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place in December at Vagator in Goa. Spread across four days, this year, the festival will be putting together six stages that will host over 120 plus artists. This year's lineup includes some of the legendary techno artists. Dutch future techno artist Hardwell, veteran Swedish progressive house DJ Alesso, superstar Australian house DJ Timmy Trumpet and Belgian techno artist Charlotte De Witte will be headlining the event.

This year, homegrown and global artists are set to perform in multiple genres such as drum n bass, trap, house, electronic, trance, hardstyle and techno.

Others on the line-up include Bassjackers, Korolova, Indo Warehouse, John Newman, Sander van doorn, Vonai, Glowal and Kas:st. Homegrown artists such as Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Sartek, Pro Bros Candice Redding, Ravetek, Bashunk will also be performing this year.

The festival this year will highlight the theme of ‘Enchanted Forest' through its state-of the-art production and stage designs. Besides music, this year the festival will include ferriswheel rides, bungee jumping, tattoo parlors, graffiti stations, flea markets, camping, after-parties, multi-cuisine food stalls, experiential zones.

Sunburn, ranked amongst the world's biggest music festivals, was started in 2007 as a 3-day music festival in Goa and eventually paved the way for musical tourism in India. Over the past 17 years, Sunburn has brought together renowned International and Indian artists to entertain hundreds of thousands of music lovers across the country and overseas.