Sunanda Sharma Panics, Halts Ghaziabad Concert Midway After Fan Rushes To Stage. Watch

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma recently experienced a frightening moment during a live concert in Ghaziabad when an unexpected security breach disrupted her performance. The singer was entertaining a packed crowd at the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology when a fan managed to break through security and rush onto the stage. The incident left her frightened. Now, videos from the event have surfaced on the internet.

In the clips, Sunanda can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt and baggy jeans as she performed on stage. It was interrupted by a fan who suddenly jumped onto the stage and touched her feet. The singer was caught off guard and hastily exited the stage. Security swiftly intervened and detained the fan who had rushed onto the stage.

According to PunjabNewsLine, the Ghaziabad Police took the individual into custody for questioning. The incident left Sunanda visibly rattled and she opted not to return to the stage. Despite the audience's pleas for her to continue, the singer and her team made the decision to cancel the show.

Earlier in the evening, things took a chaotic turn when a fan chucked a water bottle at the stage while Sunanda Sharma was belting out tunes. The singer handled the situation gracefully. She jokingly asked the fan to throw the cap too.

"Iska cap kyu nahi bheja sath mai? Mai pani kaise bhar ke le ke jaungi saath mai? Iska cap bhi fenkiye idhar. Ye mere kaam aayegi na. Iska cap bhi bhejna next time [Why didn't you send its cap with the bottle? How will I carry water with me? Throw its cap here too. It will be useful to me. Send its cap too next time]."

Sunanda Sharma burst onto the music scene with her hit song Billi Akh. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Sajjan Singh Rangroot, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh. Sunanda entered Bollywood as a singer with the catchy track Tere Naal Nachna from the 2018 film Nawabzaade. Recently, she wrapped up a music video with Karan Aujla for his song Boyfriend.