Suki Waterhouse Reveals Baby's Gender During Coachella Performance. Watch

Robert Pattinson and his longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse recently welcomed their first child. A week after confirming the news of their little one's arrival, Suki Waterhouse revealed the gender of her baby. During her electrifying performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday (April 12), the Suki Waterhouse shared that she and her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, are now proud parents to a baby girl.

Suki Waterhouse shared the joyous news with the audience, expressing her gratitude for the significant life changes she's experienced recently. She gushed about her newfound role as a mother and meeting the love of her life, referring to her baby girl as her "own little amazing lady."

While performing on stage, she said, "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Earlier this month, Suki Waterhouse shared the first glimpse of their newborn on Instagram. The photo showed the new mom gazing lovingly at her swaddled infant. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote "Welcome to the world angel."

Last month, news surfaced that Suki Waterhouse and her fiance Robert Pattinson, had welcomed their first child together. The couple was spotted in Los Angeles pushing a pink stroller. Robert Pattinson sported a MoMA sweatshirt and a Patagonia jacket, while Suki Waterhouse opted for a black trench coat, baseball cap, and sunglasses.