Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma Remind Fans Of Trailer Release Date In Latest Video

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in a video shared on Instagram (Courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan gave their fans a reminder about the trailer release date of Sui Dhaga in a latest video. Anushka Sharma shared the video on Instagram, which features Varun and herself, both reminding fans that the trailer of the film will be launched on August 13. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in the video feature with the life size cut outs of Mamta and Mauji (the name of the characters they play in the film). Anushka captioned the video: "Varun Dhawan ke sawaalon ka jawab hai....13th August ko! Just 2 days to go for Sui Dhaaga Made In India Trailer."

Just a few days back, a new poster of Sui Dhaga was unveiled. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shared the new poster and captioned: "Dhaage Dhaage pe likha hai silne wale ka naam, aaiye ab humari kahaani sunney," Mamta aur Mauji badey mauj se pesh karte hain Sui Dhaaga ka pehla poster, ab trailer k liye zyada waqt nahi bacha," respectively.

Both the actors had shared a photo from the sets of the film on their respective social media accounts and wrote: "Meet Mamta and Mauji on September 28 at theaters near you." Anushka Sharma plays Varun Dhawan's onscreen wife in Sui Dhaga. For the first time, Anushka will be sharing the screen with Varun.

Sui Dhaga trended big time after photos from the sets of the film surfaced on the social media. Take a look at some of the viral photos from the film.

Mauji takes Mamta for a cycle ride! @AnushkaSharma rode pillion as @Varun_dvn cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi. #SuiDhaaga | @SuiDhaagaFilmpic.twitter.com/4vT0lfSsJl — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 6, 2018

Sui Dhaga went on floors this year and is based on the theme of "Made in India." The film is set against the backdrop of small town India and has been shot in several locations including Chanderi (Madhya Pradesh), Delhi and Mumbai.

Sui Dhaga is directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha's Sharat Katariya.