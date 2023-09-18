Suhana Khan's Vacation Glow Lights Up Instagram

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: suhanakhan2 )

While dad Shah Rukh Khan continued to rule over the box office, daughter Suhana Khan won over her fans on Monday by posting pics from her latest getaway. Without disclosing the location, the daughter of Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan treated her social media family to brand new pictures of herself. In the first picture, we can see Suhana Khan standing on a deck, overlooking the ocean at sunset with her back to the camera. In the second video, Suhana can be seen sitting inside a buggy as she fixes her hair on camera. Suhana added nothing but a smiling emoji for the caption.

As soon as the post was up, usual suspect BFF Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey wrote, "cutie," below the post.

This is what Suhana Khan posted:

Meanwhile, the online beauty platform Tira unveiled the new faces of the brand — Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai earlier this month. Following this, Gauri Khan shared a throwback clip from her daughter's interview, hosted by Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. In the clip, Suhana, who will be making her Bollywood debut soon, opened up about Gen Z's take on beauty. She also stated how the young generation is “challenging and breaking” the unrealistic beauty standards. After listening to Suhana's well-articulated reply, Arjun Kapoor said, “She does sound like somebody's daughter, doesn't she?”

Sharing the video, proud mom Gauri Khan wrote, “Tira, for every you. Tira Beauty.” Reacting to the Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor dropped “[Red heart] [smiley] she is rather well spoken.” Suhana Khan dropped a red heart and a kiss emoji in the comments. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also left red hearts. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with a smiley emoji. Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

This is the video we are talking about:

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan was named as one of the brand ambassadors of the cosmetic brand Maybelline. She was accompanied by singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, badminton champion PV Sindhu, and supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung.